    Naval Mobile Construction Battalion 133 readies vehicles to support Task Force 51 [Image 3 of 5]

    Naval Mobile Construction Battalion 133 readies vehicles to support Task Force 51

    BATON ROUGE, LA, UNITED STATES

    09.05.2021

    Photo by Master Sgt. Robert White 

    Fleet Marine Force Atlantic, U.S. Marine Corps Forces Command

    Brig. Gen. Kelliher, Officer in Charge of JFLCC Forward Command Element, and Brig. Gen Prendergast, commander of Task Force 51, discuss current operations with LT Jasmine Aldino and Senior Chief Construction (SCW/EXW) Jason Fletcher around the equipment staging area for DSCA operations in response to Hurricane Ida relief efforts. (Released/U.S. Marine Corps photo by 1st Lt. Aaron Ladd)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 09.05.2021
    Date Posted: 09.06.2021 13:48
    Photo ID: 6820201
    VIRIN: 210905-M-SV462-013
    Location: BATON ROUGE, LA, US 
