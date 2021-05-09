Naval Mobile Construction Battalion 133 readies vehicles to support Task Force 51

Brig. Gen. Kelliher, Officer in Charge of JFLCC Forward Command Element, and Brig. Gen Prendergast, commander of Task Force 51, discuss current operations with LT Jasmine Aldino and Senior Chief Construction (SCW/EXW) Jason Fletcher around the equipment staging area for DSCA operations in response to Hurricane Ida relief efforts. (Released/U.S. Marine Corps photo by 1st Lt. Aaron Ladd)

