Brig. Gen. Kelliher, Officer in Charge of JFLCC Forward Command Element, and Brig. Gen Prendergast, commander of Task Force 51, discuss current operations with LT Jasmine Aldino and Senior Chief Construction (SCW/EXW) Jason Fletcher around the equipment staging area for DSCA operations in response to Hurricane Ida relief efforts. (Released/U.S. Marine Corps photo by 1st Lt. Aaron Ladd)
|Date Taken:
|09.05.2021
|Date Posted:
|09.06.2021 13:48
|Photo ID:
|6820200
|VIRIN:
|210905-M-SV462-012
|Resolution:
|4608x3456
|Size:
|4.52 MB
|Location:
|BATON ROUGE, LA, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Naval Mobile Construction Battalion 133 readies vehicles to support Task Force 51 [Image 5 of 5], by MSgt Robert White, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
