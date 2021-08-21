Patrol Squadron TEN provides aerial coverage support for Haiti Relief.

Patrol Squadron (VP) 10 P-8A Poseidon overhead imagery of Les Cayes airfield congestion and relaying to pictured U.S. Army and U.S. Coast Guard helicopters of opening adjacent to runway by Combat Air Crew Eleven – Mission Commander Cmdr. Marc Hines. VP-10 is deployed to the U.S. 4th Fleet area of operations to supporting Joint Task Force Haiti providing critical information to planners and relief coordination among agencies supporting the humanitarian assistance and disaster relief (HADR) efforts in Haiti following a 7.2-magnitude earthquake Aug. 14, 2021. VP-10 also is supporting Joint Interagency Task Force South’s mission to counter illicit drug trafficking in the Caribbean and Eastern Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Combat Air Crew Eleven (CAC-11) of VP-10/Released)

