Patrol Squadron TEN provides aerial coverage support for Haiti Relief.

Patrol Squadron (VP) 10 P-8A Poseidon overhead imagery of road congestion caused by earthquake damage in the southwest region of Haiti. VP-10 is deployed to the U.S. 4th Fleet area of operations to supporting Joint Task Force-Haiti providing critical information to planners and relief agencies supporting the humanitarian assistance and disaster relief (HADR) efforts in Haiti following a 7.2-magnitude earthquake Aug. 14, 2021. VP-10 also is supporting Joint Interagency Task Force South’s mission to counter illicit drug trafficking in the Caribbean and Eastern Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Combat Air Crew One (CAC-1) of VP-10/Released)

