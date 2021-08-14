Patrol Squadron TEN provides aerial coverage support for Haiti Relief.

Two P-8A Poseidon aircraft, assigned to the ‘Red Lancers’ of Patrol Squadron (VP) 10 at Command Security Location (CSL) Comalapa, El Salvador. VP-10 is deployed to the U.S. 4th Fleet area of operations in support of Joint Task Force-Haiti supporting humanitarian assistance and disaster relief (HADR) efforts in Haiti following a 7.2-magnitude earthquake Aug. 14, 2021. VP-10 also is supporting Joint Interagency Task Force South’s mission to counter illicit drug trafficking in the Caribbean and Eastern Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Lt. j.g. Michael Pahissa/Released)

