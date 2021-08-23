Patrol Squadron TEN provides aerial coverage support for Haiti Relief.

Patrol Squadron (VP) 10 P-8A Poseidon is refueled over Haiti by a KC-135 from the 99th Air Refueling Squadron out of Birmingham, Alabama. VP-10 combat air crew eight (CAC-8) Air-to-Air Refueling pilot in command were Lt. Christopher Potter and pilot monitoring Lt. Kyle Mortenson. VP-10 is deployed to the U.S. 4th Fleet area of operations in support of Joint Task Force-Haiti supporting humanitarian assistance and disaster relief (HADR) efforts in Haiti following a 7.2-magnitude earthquake Aug. 14, 2021. VP-10 also is supporting Joint Interagency Task Force South’s mission to counter illicit drug trafficking in the Caribbean and Eastern Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo coordinated by Combat Air Crew Eight (CAC-8) of VP-10/Released)

