A P-8A Poseidon aircraft assigned to Patrol Squadron (VP) 10 collects imagery while on station of a U.S. Coast Guard helicopter providing medical evacuation flights, during a Humanitarian Aid and Disaster Relief missions, Aug. 16, 2021. The aerial coverage provides a clear picture of what the situation looks like on the ground. (U.S. Navy courtesy photo)
|Date Taken:
|08.16.2021
|Date Posted:
|09.05.2021 23:01
|Photo ID:
|6819802
|VIRIN:
|210816-N-XE158-0004
|Resolution:
|1156x928
|Size:
|220.21 KB
|Location:
|COMALAPA, CHALATENANGO, SV
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|1
Patrol Squadron TEN provides aerial coverage support for Haiti Relief.
Patrol Squadron TEN provides aerial coverage support for Haiti Relief.
