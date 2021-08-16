Patrol Squadron TEN provides aerial coverage support for Haiti Relief.

A P-8A Poseidon aircraft assigned to Patrol Squadron (VP) 10 collects imagery while on station of a U.S. Coast Guard helicopter providing medical evacuation flights, during a Humanitarian Aid and Disaster Relief missions, Aug. 16, 2021. The aerial coverage provides a clear picture of what the situation looks like on the ground. (U.S. Navy courtesy photo)

