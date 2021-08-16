A P-8A Poseidon aircraft assigned to Patrol Squadron (VP) 10 collects imagery while on station of a U.S. Army CH-47 Chinook and a UH-60 Black Hawk helicopter providing medical evacuation flights, during a Humanitarian Aid and Disaster Relief missions, Aug. 16, 2021. The aerial coverage provides a clear picture of what the situation looks like on the ground. (U.S. Navy courtesy photo)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 08.16.2021 Date Posted: 09.05.2021 23:01 Photo ID: 6819803 VIRIN: 210816-N-XE158-0005 Resolution: 1280x1024 Size: 370.81 KB Location: COMALAPA, CHALATENANGO, SV Web Views: 7 Downloads: 1 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Patrol Squadron TEN provides aerial coverage support for Haiti Relief. [Image 6 of 6], by LTJG Michael Pahissa, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.