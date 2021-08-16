A P-8A Poseidon aircraft assigned to Patrol Squadron (VP) 10 collects imagery while on station of a U.S. Marine an MV-22 Osprey providing medical evacuation flights, during a Humanitarian Aid and Disaster Relief missions, Aug. 16, 2021. The aerial coverage provides a clear picture of what the situation looks like on the ground. (U.S. Navy courtesy photo)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 08.16.2021 Date Posted: 09.05.2021 23:02 Photo ID: 6819804 VIRIN: 210816-N-XE158-0006 Resolution: 1120x880 Size: 205 KB Location: COMALAPA, CHALATENANGO, SV Web Views: 13 Downloads: 1 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Patrol Squadron TEN provides aerial coverage support for Haiti Relief. [Image 6 of 6], by LTJG Michael Pahissa, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.