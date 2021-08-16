Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Patrol Squadron TEN provides aerial coverage support for Haiti Relief. [Image 3 of 6]

    Patrol Squadron TEN provides aerial coverage support for Haiti Relief.

    COMALAPA, CHALATENANGO, EL SALVADOR

    08.16.2021

    Photo by Lt.j.g. Michael Pahissa 

    Patrol Squadron (VP) 10

    A P-8A Poseidon aircraft assigned to Patrol Squadron (VP) 10 collects imagery of the damage that occurred during the 7.2 magnitude earthquake in Haiti. VP-10’s aerial coverage provides a clear picture of what the situation looks like on the ground. (U.S. Navy courtesy photo)

    Date Taken: 08.16.2021
    Date Posted: 09.05.2021 23:01
    Photo ID: 6819801
    VIRIN: 210816-N-XE158-0003
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Patrol Squadron TEN provides aerial coverage support for Haiti Relief. [Image 6 of 6], by LTJG Michael Pahissa, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Patrol Squadron TEN provides aerial coverage support for Haiti Relief.

    TAGS

    earthquake
    Haiti
    Patrol Squadron (VP) 10
    Humanitarian Aid and Disaster Relief
    Red Lancers

