    La. Guardsmen save lives, continue Ida response missions [Image 4 of 4]

    La. Guardsmen save lives, continue Ida response missions

    LA, UNITED STATES

    09.03.2021

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Gregory Stevens 

    Louisiana National Guard

    Louisiana National Guardsmen Chief Warrant Officer 3 Cody Davis (left) and Chief Warrant Officer 3 Ronald Cole (right), UH-60 Black Hawk helicopter pilots with the 2-238th General Support Aviation Battalion from Pineville, Louisiana, prepare for departure as they continue search and rescue missions throughout the southeastern part of the state after Hurricane Ida, Sept. 3, 2021. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Gregory Stevens)

    Date Taken: 09.03.2021
    Date Posted: 09.05.2021 22:44
    Location: LA, US
    Louisiana National Guard
    LANG
    Hurricane Ida
    National Guard
    GeauxGuard
    Protect What Matters

