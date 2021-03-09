Louisiana National Guardsmen Chief Warrant Officer 3 Cody Davis (left) and Chief Warrant Officer 3 Ronald Cole (right), UH-60 Black Hawk helicopter pilots with the 2-238th General Support Aviation Battalion from Pineville, Louisiana, prepare for departure as they continue search and rescue missions throughout the southeastern part of the state after Hurricane Ida, Sept. 3, 2021. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Gregory Stevens)
|Date Taken:
|09.03.2021
|Date Posted:
|09.05.2021 22:44
|Photo ID:
|6819798
|VIRIN:
|210903-Z-FG635-4900
|Resolution:
|1800x1200
|Size:
|625.13 KB
|Location:
|LA, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, La. Guardsmen save lives, continue Ida response missions [Image 4 of 4], by SSG Gregory Stevens, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
La. Guardsmen save lives, continue Ida response missions
LEAVE A COMMENT