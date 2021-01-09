Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    La. Guardsmen save lives, continue Ida response missions [Image 2 of 4]

    La. Guardsmen save lives, continue Ida response missions

    MAUREPAS, LA, UNITED STATES

    09.01.2021

    Courtesy Photo

    Louisiana National Guard

    While on a high-water boat mission to conduct wellness checks on residents in Maurepas, Louisiana, Spc. Gemini Jack (pictured) and Spc. Jacob Hawkins from the 1020th Engineer Vertical Construction Company, 527th Engineer Battalion, 225th Engineer Brigade rescue an elderly cancer patient, Sept. 1. (U.S. Army National Guard Courtesy Photo)

    Date Taken: 09.01.2021
    Date Posted: 09.05.2021 22:44
    Location: MAUREPAS, LA, US 
    Louisiana National Guard
    LANG
    Hurricane Ida
    National Guard
    GeauxGuard
    Protect What Matters

