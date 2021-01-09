La. Guardsmen save lives, continue Ida response missions

While on a high-water boat mission to conduct wellness checks on residents in Maurepas, Louisiana, Spc. Gemini Jack (pictured) and Spc. Jacob Hawkins from the 1020th Engineer Vertical Construction Company, 527th Engineer Battalion, 225th Engineer Brigade rescue an elderly cancer patient, Sept. 1. (U.S. Army National Guard Courtesy Photo)

