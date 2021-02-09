Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    La. Guardsmen save lives, continue Ida response missions [Image 3 of 4]

    La. Guardsmen save lives, continue Ida response missions

    TANGIPAHOA, LA, UNITED STATES

    09.02.2021

    Courtesy Photo

    Louisiana National Guard

    Maj. Gen. Keith Waddell, adjutant general of the Louisiana National Guard, and Governor John Bel Edwards survey affected areas following the destruction of Hurricane Ida in Tangipahoa Parish, Louisiana, Sept. 2, 2021. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Spc. Madalyn McQuillan)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 09.02.2021
    Date Posted: 09.05.2021 22:44
    Photo ID: 6819797
    VIRIN: 210902-Z-JP966-1041
    Resolution: 2121x1414
    Size: 261.39 KB
    Location: TANGIPAHOA, LA, US 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, La. Guardsmen save lives, continue Ida response missions [Image 4 of 4], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    La. Guardsmen save lives, continue Ida response missions
    La. Guardsmen save lives, continue Ida response missions
    La. Guardsmen save lives, continue Ida response missions
    La. Guardsmen save lives, continue Ida response missions

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    La. Guardsmen save lives, continue Ida response missions

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Louisiana National Guard
    LANG
    Hurricane Ida
    National Guard
    GeauxGuard
    Protect What Matters

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT