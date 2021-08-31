Airmen of the 159th Medical Group perform equipment and inventory checks to ensure proper response to medical emergencies while responding to the aftermath of Hurricane Ida in Belle Chasse, Louisiana, Aug. 31, 2021. The 159th Medical Group maintains mission readiness to be fully prepared to respond to natural disasters. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Tech Sgt. Cindy Au)
|Date Taken:
|08.31.2021
|Date Posted:
|09.05.2021 22:44
|Photo ID:
|6819795
|VIRIN:
|210831-Z-SD579-0040
|Resolution:
|1800x1200
|Size:
|289.48 KB
|Location:
|BELLE CHASSE, LA, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, La. Guardsmen save lives, continue Ida response missions [Image 4 of 4], by TSgt Phuong Au, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
La. Guardsmen save lives, continue Ida response missions
LEAVE A COMMENT