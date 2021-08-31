Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    La. Guardsmen save lives, continue Ida response missions [Image 1 of 4]

    La. Guardsmen save lives, continue Ida response missions

    BELLE CHASSE, LA, UNITED STATES

    08.31.2021

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Phuong Au 

    Louisiana National Guard

    Airmen of the 159th Medical Group perform equipment and inventory checks to ensure proper response to medical emergencies while responding to the aftermath of Hurricane Ida in Belle Chasse, Louisiana, Aug. 31, 2021. The 159th Medical Group maintains mission readiness to be fully prepared to respond to natural disasters. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Tech Sgt. Cindy Au)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.31.2021
    Date Posted: 09.05.2021 22:44
    Location: BELLE CHASSE, LA, US 
