    U.S. Navy Identifies 5 Sailors Killed in Helicopter Crash [Image 5 of 5]

    U.S. Navy Identifies 5 Sailors Killed in Helicopter Crash

    UNITED STATES

    09.05.2021

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class David Mora 

    Commander, U.S. 3rd Fleet         

    File Photo of Hospital Corpsman 3rd Class Bailey J. Tucker, 21, from St. Louis, Missouri. Tucker was one of five Sailors killed when an MH-60S Seahawk helicopter, assigned to Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron (HSC) 8, crashed approximately 60 nautical miles off the coast of San Diego, Aug. 31.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 09.05.2021
    Date Posted: 09.05.2021 11:55
    Photo ID: 6819565
    VIRIN: 210905-N-N0842-1005
    Resolution: 800x1067
    Size: 158.75 KB
    Location: US
    Web Views: 584
    Downloads: 6

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, U.S. Navy Identifies 5 Sailors Killed in Helicopter Crash [Image 5 of 5], by PO1 David Mora, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

