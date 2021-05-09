Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    U.S. Navy Identifies 5 Sailors Killed in Helicopter Crash [Image 1 of 5]

    U.S. Navy Identifies 5 Sailors Killed in Helicopter Crash

    UNITED STATES

    09.05.2021

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class David Mora 

    Commander, U.S. 3rd Fleet         

    File Photo of Lt. Bradley A. Foster, 29, a pilot from Oakhurst, California. Foster was one of five Sailors killed when an MH-60S Seahawk helicopter, assigned to Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron (HSC) 8, crashed approximately 60 nautical miles off the coast of San Diego, Aug. 31.

    Date Taken: 09.05.2021
    Date Posted: 09.05.2021 11:55
    Photo ID: 6819561
    VIRIN: 210905-N-N0842-1001
    Resolution: 897x894
    Size: 98.04 KB
    Location: US
    Web Views: 890
    Downloads: 8

    This work, U.S. Navy Identifies 5 Sailors Killed in Helicopter Crash [Image 5 of 5], by PO1 David Mora, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    U.S. Navy Identifies 5 Sailors Killed in Helicopter Crash

    C3F
    HSC 8
