U.S. Navy Identifies 5 Sailors Killed in Helicopter Crash

Photo By Petty Officer 1st Class David Mora | File Photo of Lt. Bradley A. Foster, 29, a pilot from Oakhurst, California. Foster was one of five Sailors killed when an MH-60S Seahawk helicopter, assigned to Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron (HSC) 8, crashed approximately 60 nautical miles off the coast of San Diego, Aug. 31. see less | View Image Page