U.S. Navy Identifies 5 Sailors Killed in Helicopter Crash

On Sept. 5, the U.S. Navy released the names of the five Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron (HSC) 8 crewmembers who died, Aug. 31, when their helicopter crashed into the sea.
Names of the deceased are:
Lt. Bradley A. Foster, 29, a pilot from Oakhurst, California
Lt. Paul R. Fridley, 28, a pilot from Annandale, Virginia
Naval Air Crewman (Helicopter) 2nd Class James P. Buriak, 31, from Salem, Virginia
Hospital Corpsman 2nd Class Sarah F. Burns, 31, from Severna Park, Maryland
Hospital Corpsman 3rd Class Bailey J. Tucker, 21, from St. Louis, Missouri
An investigation into the incident is underway.
