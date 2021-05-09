Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    U.S. Navy Identifies 5 Sailors Killed in Helicopter Crash

    SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES

    09.05.2021

    Story by Petty Officer 1st Class David Mora 

    Commander, U.S. 3rd Fleet         

    On Sept. 5, the U.S. Navy released the names of the five Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron (HSC) 8 crewmembers who died, Aug. 31, when their helicopter crashed into the sea.

    Names of the deceased are:

    Lt. Bradley A. Foster, 29, a pilot from Oakhurst, California

    Lt. Paul R. Fridley, 28, a pilot from Annandale, Virginia

    Naval Air Crewman (Helicopter) 2nd Class James P. Buriak, 31, from Salem, Virginia

    Hospital Corpsman 2nd Class Sarah F. Burns, 31, from Severna Park, Maryland

    Hospital Corpsman 3rd Class Bailey J. Tucker, 21, from St. Louis, Missouri

    An investigation into the incident is underway.

