U.S. Navy Identifies 5 Sailors Killed in Helicopter Crash

File Photo of Naval Air Crewman (Helicopter) 2nd Class James P. Buriak, 31, from Salem, Virginia, with wife Megan, and son Caulder. James P. Buriak was one of five Sailors killed when an MH-60S Seahawk helicopter, assigned to Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron (HSC) 8, crashed approximately 60 nautical miles off the coast of San Diego, Aug. 31.

Date Posted: 09.05.2021