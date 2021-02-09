Sgt. 1st Class William Godfrey, first sergeant for Comanche Troop, 1st Squadron, 1st Cavalry Regiment, 2nd Brigade, 1st Armored Division, helps put an Afghan evacuee in a wheelchair and positions her feet comfortably before transporting her to the processing center at the Arrival and Departure Air Control Group, Sept. 2, 2021, at Fort Bliss, Texas. The Department of Defense, through U.S. Northern Command, and in support of the Department of Homeland Security, is providing transportation, temporary housing, medical screening, and general support for at least 50,000 Afghan evacuees at suitable facilities, in permanent or temporary structures, as quickly as possible. This initiative provides Afghan personnel essential support at secure locations outside Afghanistan. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Christina Westover, 24th Theater Public Affairs Support Element)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 09.02.2021 Date Posted: 09.04.2021 20:49 Photo ID: 6819370 VIRIN: 210902-A-HS465-008 Resolution: 3222x2148 Size: 444.75 KB Location: FORT BLISS, TX, US Web Views: 6 Downloads: 1 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, One soldier’s past, Afghan evacuees’ present [Image 5 of 5], by SGT Christina Westover, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.