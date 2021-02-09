Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    One soldier’s past, Afghan evacuees’ present [Image 5 of 5]

    One soldier’s past, Afghan evacuees’ present

    FORT BLISS, TX, UNITED STATES

    09.02.2021

    Photo by Sgt. Christina Westover 

    Operation Allies Welcome - Operation Allies Refuge

    Sgt. 1st Class William Godfrey, first sergeant for Comanche Troop, 1st Squadron, 1st Cavalry Regiment, 2nd Brigade, 1st Armored Division, helps put an Afghan evacuee in a wheelchair and positions her feet comfortably before transporting her to the processing center at the Arrival and Departure Air Control Group, Sept. 2, 2021, at Fort Bliss, Texas. The Department of Defense, through U.S. Northern Command, and in support of the Department of Homeland Security, is providing transportation, temporary housing, medical screening, and general support for at least 50,000 Afghan evacuees at suitable facilities, in permanent or temporary structures, as quickly as possible. This initiative provides Afghan personnel essential support at secure locations outside Afghanistan. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Christina Westover, 24th Theater Public Affairs Support Element)

    Date Taken: 09.02.2021
    Date Posted: 09.04.2021 20:49
    This work, One soldier’s past, Afghan evacuees’ present [Image 5 of 5], by SGT Christina Westover, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Fort Bliss
    DOD
    Afghans
    USNORTHCOM
    Afghan personnel and Afghan evacuees
    OPERATION ALLIES WELCOME

