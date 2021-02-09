1st Armored Division soldiers assist Afghan evacuees

Sgt. 1st Class William Godfrey, first sergeant of Comanche Troop, 1st Squadron, 1st Cavalry Regiment, 2nd Brigade, 1st Armored Division, carries a child from the aircraft as Afghan families deboard at the Arrival and Departure Air Control Group, Sept. 2, 2021, at Fort Bliss, Texas. The Department of Defense, through U.S. Northern Command, and in support of the Department of Homeland Security, is providing transportation, temporary housing, medical screening, and general support for at least 50,000 Afghan evacuees at suitable facilities, in permanent or temporary structures, as quickly as possible. This initiative provides Afghan personnel essential support at secure locations outside Afghanistan. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Christina Westover, 24th Theater Public Affairs Support Element)

