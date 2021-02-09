Pvt. Justin Strese, Comanche Troop, 1st Squadron, 1st Cavalry Regiment, 2nd Brigade, 1st Armored Division, and his team, download baggage from the plane and form an assembly line to place the items in the truck for transport to the processing center at the Arrival and Departure Air Control Group, Sept. 2, 2021, at Fort Bliss, Texas. The Department of Defense, through U.S. Northern Command, and in support of the Department of Homeland Security, is providing transportation, temporary housing, medical screening, and general support for at least 50,000 Afghan evacuees at suitable facilities, in permanent or temporary structures, as quickly as possible. This initiative provides Afghan personnel essential support at secure locations outside Afghanistan. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Christina Westover, 24th Theater Public Affairs Support Element)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 09.02.2021 Date Posted: 09.04.2021 20:49 Photo ID: 6819369 VIRIN: 210902-A-HS465-007 Resolution: 5485x3657 Size: 937.42 KB Location: FORT BLISS, TX, US Web Views: 3 Downloads: 1 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 1st Armored Division soldiers assist Afghan evacuees [Image 5 of 5], by SGT Christina Westover, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.