1st Armored Division soldiers assist Afghan evacuees

Sgt. Simranjeet Litter, cavalry scout with the 6th Squadron, 1st Cavalry Regiment, 1st Brigade Combat Team, 1st Armored Division, a translator, greets Afghan families as they deboard the plane at the Arrival and Departure Air Control Group, Sept. 2, 2021, at Fort Bliss, Texas. She greets the children by saying “high-five” in their native language, Pashto, to help ease tension and make the children more comfortable. The Department of Defense, through U.S. Northern Command, and in support of the Department of Homeland Security, is providing transportation, temporary housing, medical screening, and general support for at least 50,000 Afghan evacuees at suitable facilities, in permanent or temporary structures, as quickly as possible. This initiative provides Afghan personnel essential support at secure locations outside Afghanistan. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Christina Westover, 24th Theater Public Affairs Support Element)

