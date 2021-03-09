Staff Sgt. Tyler Wright, a Basic Leader Course Facilitator at the Noncommissioned Officer Academy Hawaii, conducts an example of the "Inspect the Squad" portion of the Drill & Ceremony Assessment for his class of Junior Enlisted Soldiers.

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 09.03.2021 Date Posted: 09.04.2021 19:17 Photo ID: 6819336 VIRIN: 210903-A-JN543-380 Resolution: 3984x2656 Size: 3.67 MB Location: SCHOFIELD BARRACKS EAST RANGE, HI, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Drill & Ceremonies in the Basic Leader Course [Image 16 of 16], by SGT Christopher Thompson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.