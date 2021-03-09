Junior Enlisted Soldiers attending the Basic Leader Course at the Noncommissioned Officer Academy Hawaii have a classroom discussion about the importance of the SHARP Program.
|Date Taken:
|09.03.2021
|Date Posted:
|09.04.2021 19:17
|Photo ID:
|6819331
|VIRIN:
|210903-A-JN543-929
|Resolution:
|3984x2656
|Size:
|3.37 MB
|Location:
|SCHOFIELD BARRACKS EAST RANGE, HI, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, S.H.A.R.P. Class for Basic Leader Course [Image 16 of 16], by SGT Christopher Thompson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
