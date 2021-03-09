Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    S.H.A.R.P. Class for Basic Leader Course [Image 9 of 16]

    S.H.A.R.P. Class for Basic Leader Course

    SCHOFIELD BARRACKS EAST RANGE, HI, UNITED STATES

    09.03.2021

    Photo by Sgt. Christopher Thompson 

    Noncommissioned Officer Academy Hawaii

    Junior Enlisted Soldiers attending the Basic Leader Course at the Noncommissioned Officer Academy Hawaii have a classroom discussion about the importance of the SHARP Program.

    Date Taken: 09.03.2021
    Date Posted: 09.04.2021 19:16
    Photo ID: 6819328
    VIRIN: 210903-A-JN543-657
    Resolution: 3984x2656
    Size: 2.78 MB
    Location: SCHOFIELD BARRACKS EAST RANGE, HI, US 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, S.H.A.R.P. Class for Basic Leader Course [Image 16 of 16], by SGT Christopher Thompson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    SHARP
    BLC
    Train To Lead

