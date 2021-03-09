Staff Sgt. Marco Borrego, (right) a Basic Leader Course Facilitator at the Noncommissioned Officer Academy Hawaii, instructs his classroom of Junior Enlisted Soldiers on the importance of Drill & Ceremony.
09.03.2021
09.04.2021
|6819333
|210903-A-JN543-162
|3984x2656
|3.12 MB
SCHOFIELD BARRACKS EAST RANGE, HI, US
|1
|0
