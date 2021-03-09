Transportation management coordinators assigned to 554th Movement Control team, prepares to conduct movement of military containers at Ali Al Salem Air Base, Kuwait, Sep. 3. 554th MCT prepares to transport secondary containment containers for above ground tank storage to continue their support to Special Operations Command Central. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Elorina Santos)

Date Taken: 09.03.2021
Date Posted: 09.04.2021
Photo ID: 6819101
Location: ALI AL SALEM AIR BASE, KW
This work, Movement Control Team prepares to support SOCCENT [Image 6 of 6], by SPC Elorina Santos