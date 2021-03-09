Movement Control Team prepares to support SOCCENT

A transportation management coordinator assigned to 554th Movement Control Team, Spc. Kevin Kramer, prepares to tighten a ratchet strap to secure a military container on a flat bed trailer at Ali Al Salem Air Base, Kuwait, Sep. 3. 554th MCT prepares to transport secondary containment containers for above ground tank storage to continue their support to Special Operations Command Central. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Marquis Hopkins)

