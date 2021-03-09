Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Movement Control Team prepares to support SOCCENT [Image 4 of 6]

    Movement Control Team prepares to support SOCCENT

    ALI AL SALEM AIR BASE, KUWAIT

    09.03.2021

    Photo by Sgt. Marquis Hopkins 

    3rd Sustainment Brigade

    A transportation management coordinator assigned to 554th Movement Control Team, Sgt. Timothy Caldwell, twists a pineapple locking device to secure a military container to a flat bed trailer at Ali Al Salem Air Base, Kuwait, Sep. 3. 554th MCT prepares to transport secondary containment containers for above ground tank storage to continue their support to Special Operations Command Central. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Marquis Hopkins)

    Date Taken: 09.03.2021
    3rd Division Sustainment Brigade 3rd Infantry Division 1st Theater Sustainment Command FORSCOM U.S.

