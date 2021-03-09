A transportation management coordinator assigned to 554th Movement Control Team, Sgt. Timothy Caldwell, twists a pineapple locking device to secure a military container to a flat bed trailer at Ali Al Salem Air Base, Kuwait, Sep. 3. 554th MCT prepares to transport secondary containment containers for above ground tank storage to continue their support to Special Operations Command Central. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Marquis Hopkins)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 09.03.2021 Date Posted: 09.04.2021 09:07 Photo ID: 6819104 VIRIN: 210903-A-PU202-752 Resolution: 5472x3648 Size: 5.23 MB Location: ALI AL SALEM AIR BASE, KW Web Views: 12 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Movement Control Team prepares to support SOCCENT [Image 6 of 6], by SGT Marquis Hopkins, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.