Movement Control Team prepares to support SOCCENT

A transportation management coordinator assigned to 554th Movement Control Team, Spc. Kevin Kramer, ensures that the military container is locked in place at Ali Al Salem Air Base, Kuwait, Sep. 3. 554th MCT prepares to transport secondary containment containers for above ground tank storage to continue their support to Special Operations Command Central. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Elorina Santos)

Date Taken: 09.03.2021 Date Posted: 09.04.2021 Location: ALI AL SALEM AIR BASE, KW