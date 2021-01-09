Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Service Members and Allies support Afghanistan Evacuation [Image 5 of 6]

    Service Members and Allies support Afghanistan Evacuation

    AL UDEID AIR BASE, QATAR

    09.01.2021

    Photo by Spc. Maximilian Huth 

    U.S. Army Central   

    From left, U.S. Army Col. Dan Swanson, XO to the Defense Security Cooperation Office Afghanistan director, U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. David Walker, and U.S. Army Maj. Seth Reed, DSCMO-A aide de camp, discuss the plans at Al Udeid Air Base, Qatar, Sep. 1, 2021. Service members, allies, civilians and volunteers work around the clock to facilitate the needs of the evacuees. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Maximilian Huth, U.S. Army Central Public Affairs)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 09.01.2021
    Date Posted: 09.03.2021 13:20
    Photo ID: 6818152
    VIRIN: 210901-A-UW247-0258
    Resolution: 6394x4223
    Size: 6.55 MB
    Location: AL UDEID AIR BASE, QA 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Service Members and Allies support Afghanistan Evacuation [Image 6 of 6], by SPC Maximilian Huth, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Service Members provide support during evacuation
    Service Members provide support during evacuation
    379th ECEG provides morale for qualified evacuees
    Service Members and Allies support Afghanistan Evacuation
    Service Members and Allies support Afghanistan Evacuation
    Service Members and Allies support Afghanistan Evacuation

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Evacuation
    Allies
    Evacuees
    Afghanistan
    Readiness
    Army Central Command

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT