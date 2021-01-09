Service members unload a box from a truck at Al Udeid Air Base, Qatar, Sep. 1, 2021. Service members, allies, civilians and volunteers work around the clock to facilitate the needs of the evacuees. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Maximilian Huth, U.S. Army Central Public Affairs)
|Date Taken:
|09.01.2021
|Date Posted:
|09.03.2021 13:20
|Photo ID:
|6818151
|VIRIN:
|210901-A-UW247-0119
|Resolution:
|4829x3180
|Size:
|2.29 MB
|Location:
|AL UDEID AIR BASE, QA
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Service Members and Allies support Afghanistan Evacuation [Image 6 of 6], by SPC Maximilian Huth, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT