    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Service Members and Allies support Afghanistan Evacuation [Image 6 of 6]

    Service Members and Allies support Afghanistan Evacuation

    AL UDEID AIR BASE, QATAR

    09.01.2021

    Photo by Spc. Maximilian Huth 

    U.S. Army Central   

    U.S. Army Staff Sgt. True Thao, a mass communications NCO with U.S. Army Central Public Affairs, shows an Afghan child his camera at Al Udeid Air Base, Qatar, Sep. 1, 2021. Thao hails from Minneapolis, Minn. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Maximilian Huth)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 09.01.2021
    Date Posted: 09.03.2021 13:20
    Photo ID: 6818153
    VIRIN: 210901-A-UW247-0305
    Resolution: 4463x6264
    Size: 7.04 MB
    Location: AL UDEID AIR BASE, QA 
    Hometown: MINNEAPOLIS, MN, US
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Service Members and Allies support Afghanistan Evacuation [Image 6 of 6], by SPC Maximilian Huth, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Evacuation
    Allies
    Evacuees
    Afghanistan
    Readiness
    Army Central Command

