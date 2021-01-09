U.S. Army Staff Sgt. True Thao, a mass communications NCO with U.S. Army Central Public Affairs, shows an Afghan child his camera at Al Udeid Air Base, Qatar, Sep. 1, 2021. Thao hails from Minneapolis, Minn. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Maximilian Huth)
|Date Taken:
|09.01.2021
|Date Posted:
|09.03.2021 13:20
|Photo ID:
|6818153
|VIRIN:
|210901-A-UW247-0305
|Resolution:
|4463x6264
|Size:
|7.04 MB
|Location:
|AL UDEID AIR BASE, QA
|Hometown:
|MINNEAPOLIS, MN, US
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Service Members and Allies support Afghanistan Evacuation [Image 6 of 6], by SPC Maximilian Huth, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
