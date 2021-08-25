Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    379th ECEG provides morale for qualified evacuees [Image 3 of 6]

    379th ECEG provides morale for qualified evacuees

    AL UDEID AIR BASE, QATAR

    08.25.2021

    Photo by Spc. Maximilian Huth 

    U.S. Army Central   

    An airman waves to his fellow service members as the Afghan qualified evacuees play and bathe in the water from the firehose at Al Udeid
    Air Base, Qatar, Aug. 25, 2021. The 379th Expeditionary Civil Engineering Group, 1st ECE Command, sprayed water to help fight the evacuees fight off the heat. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Maximilian Huth, U.S. Army Central Public Affairs)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.25.2021
    Date Posted: 09.03.2021 13:20
    Photo ID: 6818150
    VIRIN: 210825-A-UW247-0153
    Resolution: 6251x3969
    Size: 6.89 MB
    Location: AL UDEID AIR BASE, QA 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 379th ECEG provides morale for qualified evacuees [Image 6 of 6], by SPC Maximilian Huth, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Service Members provide support during evacuation
    Service Members provide support during evacuation
    379th ECEG provides morale for qualified evacuees
    Service Members and Allies support Afghanistan Evacuation
    Service Members and Allies support Afghanistan Evacuation
    Service Members and Allies support Afghanistan Evacuation

