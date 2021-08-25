An airman waves to his fellow service members as the Afghan qualified evacuees play and bathe in the water from the firehose at Al Udeid

Air Base, Qatar, Aug. 25, 2021. The 379th Expeditionary Civil Engineering Group, 1st ECE Command, sprayed water to help fight the evacuees fight off the heat. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Maximilian Huth, U.S. Army Central Public Affairs)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 08.25.2021 Date Posted: 09.03.2021 13:20 Photo ID: 6818150 VIRIN: 210825-A-UW247-0153 Resolution: 6251x3969 Size: 6.89 MB Location: AL UDEID AIR BASE, QA Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 379th ECEG provides morale for qualified evacuees [Image 6 of 6], by SPC Maximilian Huth, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.