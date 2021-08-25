An airman waves to his fellow service members as the Afghan qualified evacuees play and bathe in the water from the firehose at Al Udeid
Air Base, Qatar, Aug. 25, 2021. The 379th Expeditionary Civil Engineering Group, 1st ECE Command, sprayed water to help fight the evacuees fight off the heat. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Maximilian Huth, U.S. Army Central Public Affairs)
|Date Taken:
|08.25.2021
|Date Posted:
|09.03.2021 13:20
|Photo ID:
|6818150
|VIRIN:
|210825-A-UW247-0153
|Resolution:
|6251x3969
|Size:
|6.89 MB
|Location:
|AL UDEID AIR BASE, QA
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 379th ECEG provides morale for qualified evacuees [Image 6 of 6], by SPC Maximilian Huth, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
