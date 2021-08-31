Evacuees from Afghanistan Arrive at Naval Station Rota

NAVAL STATION ROTA, Spain (Aug. 31, 2021) María Diaz Muñoz, Spanish liaison officer for Naval Station (NAVSTA) Rota, answers questions from Spanish reporters during a media visit, Aug. 31, 2021. NAVSTA Rota is currently supporting the Department of State mission to facilitate the safe departure and relocation of U.S. citizens, Special Immigration Visa recipients, and other qualified evacuees from Afghanistan. (U.S. Navy photo by Courtney Pollock)

