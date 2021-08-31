NAVAL STATION ROTA, Spain (Aug. 31, 2021) Capt. David Baird, commanding officer of Naval Station (NAVSTA) Rota, and María Diaz Muñoz, Spanish liaison officer for NAVSTA Rota, briefs Spanish reporters on the temporary living facilities of evacuees from Afghanistan during a media visit, Aug. 31, 2021. NAVSTA Rota is currently supporting the Department of State mission to facilitate the safe departure and relocation of U.S. citizens, Special Immigration Visa recipients, and other qualified evacuees from Afghanistan. (U.S. Navy photo by Courtney Pollock)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 08.31.2021 Date Posted: 09.03.2021 05:38 Photo ID: 6817895 VIRIN: 210831-N-GA645-0129 Resolution: 3704x2469 Size: 1.02 MB Location: ROTA, ES Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Evacuees from Afghanistan Arrive at Naval Station Rota [Image 13 of 13], by Courtney Pollock, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.