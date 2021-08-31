Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Evacuees from Afghanistan Arrive at Naval Station Rota

    Evacuees from Afghanistan Arrive at Naval Station Rota

    ROTA, SPAIN

    08.31.2021

    Photo by Courtney Pollock 

    Naval Station Rota, Spain

    NAVAL STATION ROTA, Spain (Aug. 31, 2021) Lt. Milo Curtis, chaplain at Naval Station (NAVSTA) Rota chapel, briefs Spanish reporters on how the chapel has addressed the religious needs of the evacuees from Afghanistan during a media visit, Aug. 31, 2021. NAVSTA Rota is currently supporting the Department of State mission to facilitate the safe departure and relocation of U.S. citizens, Special Immigration Visa recipients, and other qualified evacuees from Afghanistan. (U.S. Navy photo by Courtney Pollock)

    Date Taken: 08.31.2021
    Location: ROTA, ES 
    Operation Allies Refuge
    AfghanEvacuation
    EUCOMAfgEvac

