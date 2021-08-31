Evacuees from Afghanistan Arrive at Naval Station Rota

NAVAL STATION ROTA, Spain (Aug. 31, 2021) Lt. Milo Curtis, chaplain at Naval Station (NAVSTA) Rota chapel, briefs Spanish reporters on how the chapel has addressed the religious needs of the evacuees from Afghanistan during a media visit, Aug. 31, 2021. NAVSTA Rota is currently supporting the Department of State mission to facilitate the safe departure and relocation of U.S. citizens, Special Immigration Visa recipients, and other qualified evacuees from Afghanistan. (U.S. Navy photo by Courtney Pollock)

