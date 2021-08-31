Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Evacuees from Afghanistan Arrive at Naval Station Rota [Image 13 of 13]

    Evacuees from Afghanistan Arrive at Naval Station Rota

    ROTA, SPAIN

    08.31.2021

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class John Owen 

    Naval Station Rota, Spain

    NAVAL STATION ROTA, Spain (Aug. 30, 2021) Capt. David Baird, commanding officer Naval Station (NAVSTA) Rota, answer questions from Spanish reporters during a media visit, Aug. 31, 2021. NAVSTA Rota is currently supporting the Department of State mission to facilitate the safe departure and relocation of U.S. citizens, Special Immigration Visa recipients, and other qualified evacuees from Afghanistan. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class John Owen)

    Location: ROTA, ES 
    This work, Evacuees from Afghanistan Arrive at Naval Station Rota [Image 13 of 13], by PO2 John Owen, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Operation Allies Refuge
    AfghanEvacuation
    EUCOMAfgEvac

