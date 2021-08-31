Evacuees from Afghanistan Arrive at Naval Station Rota

NAVAL STATION ROTA, Spain (Aug. 30, 2021) Capt. David Baird, commanding officer Naval Station (NAVSTA) Rota, answer questions from Spanish reporters during a media visit, Aug. 31, 2021. NAVSTA Rota is currently supporting the Department of State mission to facilitate the safe departure and relocation of U.S. citizens, Special Immigration Visa recipients, and other qualified evacuees from Afghanistan. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class John Owen)

