Senior leaders gather at the F-35 Symposium at Misawa Air Base, Japan, Aug. 31, 2021. The F-35 Lightning II is set to be a centerpiece of air operations for both the Japan Air Self-Defense Force and U.S. Air Force in the future. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Matthew Kakaris)
|Date Taken:
|08.31.2021
|Date Posted:
|09.03.2021 04:33
|Photo ID:
|6817848
|VIRIN:
|210831-F-XL819-1064
|Resolution:
|6048x3402
|Size:
|6.44 MB
|Location:
|MISAWA AIR BASE, AOMORI, JP
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|1
This work, F-35 Lightning II Symposium Sparks Bilateral Exchange [Image 4 of 4], by SSgt Matthew Kakaris, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
F-35 Lightning II Symposium Sparks Bilateral Exchange
LEAVE A COMMENT