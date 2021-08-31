Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    F-35 Lightning II Symposium Sparks Bilateral Exchange [Image 4 of 4]

    F-35 Lightning II Symposium Sparks Bilateral Exchange

    MISAWA AIR BASE, AOMORI, JAPAN

    08.31.2021

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Matthew Kakaris 

    35th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    Senior leaders gather at the F-35 Symposium at Misawa Air Base, Japan, Aug. 31, 2021. The F-35 Lightning II is set to be a centerpiece of air operations for both the Japan Air Self-Defense Force and U.S. Air Force in the future. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Matthew Kakaris)

