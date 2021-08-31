Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    F-35 Lightning II Symposium Sparks Bilateral Exchange [Image 2 of 4]

    F-35 Lightning II Symposium Sparks Bilateral Exchange

    MISAWA AIR BASE, AOMORI, JAPAN

    08.31.2021

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Matthew Kakaris 

    35th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Maj. Gen. Leonard Kosinski delivers opening remarks at the F-35 Symposium between U.S. Air Force and Japan Air Self-Defense Force F-35 Lightning II maintainers at Misawa Air Base, Japan, Aug. 31, 2021. Deep, enduring relationships with allies and partners are what allow us to succeed, and distinguish us from our competitors. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Matthew Kakaris)

