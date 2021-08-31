F-35 Lightning II Symposium Sparks Bilateral Exchange

U.S. Air Force Maj. Gen. Leonard Kosinski delivers opening remarks at the F-35 Symposium between U.S. Air Force and Japan Air Self-Defense Force F-35 Lightning II maintainers at Misawa Air Base, Japan, Aug. 31, 2021. Deep, enduring relationships with allies and partners are what allow us to succeed, and distinguish us from our competitors. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Matthew Kakaris)

