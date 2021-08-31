Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    F-35 Lightning II Symposium Sparks Bilateral Exchange [Image 1 of 4]

    F-35 Lightning II Symposium Sparks Bilateral Exchange

    MISAWA AIR BASE, AOMORI, JAPAN

    08.31.2021

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Matthew Kakaris 

    35th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    Japan Air Self-Defense Force (JASDF) Maj. Gen. Tetsuya Araki, Air Defense Command HQ chief of staff, and U.S. Air Force Maj. Gen. Leonard Kosinski, Fifth Air Force deputy commander, address the participants of the 2021 F-35 Lightning II Symposium at Misawa Air Base, Aug. 31, 2021. The symposium allowed U.S. and JASDF F-35 Lightning II maintainers to discuss best practices when it comes to maintaining the fifth generation joint strike fighter, strengthening the relationship between the two countries. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Matthew Kakaris)

    Date Taken: 08.31.2021
    Location: MISAWA AIR BASE, AOMORI, JP 
    This work, F-35 Lightning II Symposium Sparks Bilateral Exchange [Image 4 of 4], by SSgt Matthew Kakaris, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

