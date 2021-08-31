Japan Air Self-Defense Force (JASDF) Maj. Gen. Tetsuya Araki, Air Defense Command HQ chief of staff, and U.S. Air Force Maj. Gen. Leonard Kosinski, Fifth Air Force deputy commander, address the participants of the 2021 F-35 Lightning II Symposium at Misawa Air Base, Aug. 31, 2021. The symposium allowed U.S. and JASDF F-35 Lightning II maintainers to discuss best practices when it comes to maintaining the fifth generation joint strike fighter, strengthening the relationship between the two countries. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Matthew Kakaris)
|Date Taken:
|08.31.2021
|Date Posted:
|09.03.2021 04:33
|Photo ID:
|6817843
|VIRIN:
|210831-F-XL819-1010
|Resolution:
|6048x4024
|Size:
|7.49 MB
|Location:
|MISAWA AIR BASE, AOMORI, JP
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|1
This work, F-35 Lightning II Symposium Sparks Bilateral Exchange [Image 4 of 4], by SSgt Matthew Kakaris, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
F-35 Lightning II Symposium Sparks Bilateral Exchange
