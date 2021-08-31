F-35 Lightning II Symposium Sparks Bilateral Exchange

Japan Air Self-Defense Force (JASDF) Maj. Gen. Tetsuya Araki, Air Defense Command HQ chief of staff, and U.S. Air Force Maj. Gen. Leonard Kosinski, Fifth Air Force deputy commander, address the participants of the 2021 F-35 Lightning II Symposium at Misawa Air Base, Aug. 31, 2021. The symposium allowed U.S. and JASDF F-35 Lightning II maintainers to discuss best practices when it comes to maintaining the fifth generation joint strike fighter, strengthening the relationship between the two countries. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Matthew Kakaris)

