    MPs support California Highway Patrol at Caldor Fire checkpoints [Image 10 of 10]

    MPs support California Highway Patrol at Caldor Fire checkpoints

    SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, CA, UNITED STATES

    09.01.2021

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Crystal Housman 

    California National Guard Primary   

    U.S. Army Spc. Dace Taylor, from the California Army National Guard’s 270th Military Police Company, adjusts the chin strap of his helmet while talking to another Soldier, Sept. 1, 2021, in South Lake Tahoe, California, as the Caldor Fire encroaches on the evacuated city. Cal Guard activated 150 military police Aug. 30 to support the California Highway Patrol with checkpoints at hard closures while the area is evacuated. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Crystal Housman)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 09.01.2021
    Date Posted: 09.03.2021 02:17
    Photo ID: 6817815
    VIRIN: 210901-Z-FD650-1057
    Resolution: 5472x3648
    Size: 11.01 MB
    Location: SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, CA, US 
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 2

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, MPs support California Highway Patrol at Caldor Fire checkpoints [Image 10 of 10], by SSgt Crystal Housman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Cal Guard MPs support CHP as Caldor Fire grows

    Humvee
    California
    National Guard
    military police
    cafires21
    Caldor Fire

