MPs support California Highway Patrol at Caldor Fire checkpoints

U.S. Army Spc. Dace Taylor, from the California Army National Guard’s 270th Military Police Company, adjusts the chin strap of his helmet while talking to another Soldier, Sept. 1, 2021, in South Lake Tahoe, California, as the Caldor Fire encroaches on the evacuated city. Cal Guard activated 150 military police Aug. 30 to support the California Highway Patrol with checkpoints at hard closures while the area is evacuated. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Crystal Housman)

