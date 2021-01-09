MPs support California Highway Patrol at Caldor Fire checkpoints

U.S. Army Spc. Raymundo Morales, left, and Staff Sgt. Jesus Valencia, second from left, both from the California Army National Guard’s 270th Military Police Company, work a traffic control point along U.S. Route 50 at the intersection where South Lake Tahoe, California, meets Stateline, Nevada, Sept. 1, 2021, as the Caldor Fire encroaches on the evacuated area. Cal Guard activated 150 military police Aug. 30 to support the California Highway Patrol with checkpoints at hard closures while the area is evacuated. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Crystal Housman)

