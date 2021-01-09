Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    MPs support California Highway Patrol at Caldor Fire checkpoints

    MPs support California Highway Patrol at Caldor Fire checkpoints

    STATELINE, NV, UNITED STATES

    09.01.2021

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Crystal Housman 

    California National Guard Primary   

    U.S. Army Spc. Raymundo Morales, left, and Staff Sgt. Jesus Valencia, second from left, both from the California Army National Guard’s 270th Military Police Company, work a traffic control point along U.S. Route 50 at the intersection where South Lake Tahoe, California, meets Stateline, Nevada, Sept. 1, 2021, as the Caldor Fire encroaches on the evacuated area. Cal Guard activated 150 military police Aug. 30 to support the California Highway Patrol with checkpoints at hard closures while the area is evacuated. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Crystal Housman)

    Date Taken: 09.01.2021
    Date Posted: 09.03.2021 02:17
    Location: STATELINE, NV, US 
    This work, MPs support California Highway Patrol at Caldor Fire checkpoints, by SSgt Crystal Housman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Cal Guard MPs support CHP as Caldor Fire grows

    California
    National Guard
    military police
    CHP
    cafires21
    Caldor Fire

