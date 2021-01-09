A U.S. Army Humvee assigned to the California Army National Guard’s 270th Military Police Company, drives along U.S. Route 50 through Silverfork, California, toward South Lake Tahoe, as a plume of smoke from the Caldor Fire rises above the mountains, Sept. 1, 2021. Cal Guard activated 150 military police Aug. 30 to support the California Highway Patrol with traffic control points at hard road closures while the area around South Lake Tahoe is evacuated. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Crystal Housman)
|Date Taken:
|09.01.2021
|Date Posted:
|09.03.2021 02:17
|Photo ID:
|6817814
|VIRIN:
|210901-Z-FD650-1032
|Resolution:
|4361x2907
|Size:
|6.58 MB
|Location:
|SILVERFORK, CA, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|2
This work, MPs support California Highway Patrol at Caldor Fire checkpoints [Image 10 of 10], by SSgt Crystal Housman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Cal Guard MPs support CHP as Caldor Fire grows
LEAVE A COMMENT