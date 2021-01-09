A U.S. Army Humvee assigned to the California Army National Guard’s 270th Military Police Company, drives along U.S. Route 50 through Silverfork, California, toward South Lake Tahoe, as a plume of smoke from the Caldor Fire rises above the mountains, Sept. 1, 2021. Cal Guard activated 150 military police Aug. 30 to support the California Highway Patrol with traffic control points at hard road closures while the area around South Lake Tahoe is evacuated. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Crystal Housman)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 09.01.2021 Date Posted: 09.03.2021 02:17 Photo ID: 6817814 VIRIN: 210901-Z-FD650-1032 Resolution: 4361x2907 Size: 6.58 MB Location: SILVERFORK, CA, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 2 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, MPs support California Highway Patrol at Caldor Fire checkpoints [Image 10 of 10], by SSgt Crystal Housman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.