MPs support California Highway Patrol at Caldor Fire checkpoints

A firefighting vehicle approaches a traffic control point along U.S. Route 50 at the intersection where South Lake Tahoe, California, meets Stateline, Nevada, Sept. 1, 2021, as the Caldor Fire encroaches on the evacuated area. The California Army National Guard activated 150 military police Aug. 30 to support the California Highway Patrol with checkpoints at hard closures while the area is evacuated. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Crystal Housman)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 09.01.2021 Date Posted: 09.03.2021 Location: STATELINE, NV, US