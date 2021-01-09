A firefighting vehicle approaches a traffic control point along U.S. Route 50 at the intersection where South Lake Tahoe, California, meets Stateline, Nevada, Sept. 1, 2021, as the Caldor Fire encroaches on the evacuated area. The California Army National Guard activated 150 military police Aug. 30 to support the California Highway Patrol with checkpoints at hard closures while the area is evacuated. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Crystal Housman)
|Date Taken:
|09.01.2021
|Date Posted:
|09.03.2021 02:17
|Photo ID:
|6817811
|VIRIN:
|210901-Z-FD650-1106
|Resolution:
|5472x3648
|Size:
|7.42 MB
|Location:
|STATELINE, NV, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|2
This work, MPs support California Highway Patrol at Caldor Fire checkpoints [Image 10 of 10], by SSgt Crystal Housman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Cal Guard MPs support CHP as Caldor Fire grows
LEAVE A COMMENT