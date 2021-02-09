Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS Oklahoma City Conducts Change of Command Ceremony [Image 4 of 4]

    USS Oklahoma City Conducts Change of Command Ceremony

    SANTA RITA, GUAM

    09.02.2021

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Jordyn Diomede 

    Commander, Submarine Squadron 15

    NAVAL BASE GUAM (Sept. 3, 2021) Cmdr. Sean Welch, from Colonie, New York, passes through side boys during a change of command ceremony for the Los Angeles-class fast-attack submarine USS Oklahoma City (SSN 723), Sept. 3. Welch relieved Cmdr. Steven Lawrence, from Bridgeport, Pennsylvania, as Oklahoma City’s commanding officer during a ceremony held aboard the submarine. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Jordyn Diomede)

    USS Oklahoma City Changes Command

    submarine
    change of command
    USS Oklahoma City
    CSG7
    CSS-15

