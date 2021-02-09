USS Oklahoma City Conducts Change of Command Ceremony

NAVAL BASE GUAM (Sept. 3, 2021) Cmdr. Sean Welch, from Colonie, New York, delivers remarks during a change of command ceremony for the Los Angeles-class fast-attack submarine USS Oklahoma City (SSN 723), Sept. 3. Welch relieved Cmdr. Steven Lawrence, from Bridgeport, Pennsylvania, as Oklahoma City’s commanding officer during a ceremony held aboard the submarine. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Jordyn Diomede)

