USS Oklahoma City Conducts Change of Command Ceremony

NAVAL BASE GUAM (Sept. 3, 2021) Cmdr. Steven Lawrence, from Bridgeport, Pennsylvania, addresses Command Master Chief Kevin Swanson, chief of the boat for the Los Angeles-class fast-attack submarine USS Oklahoma City (SSN 723), during a change of command ceremony, Sept. 3. Cmdr. Sean Welch, from Colonie, New York, relieved Cmdr. Steven Lawrence, from Bridgeport, Pennsylvania, as Oklahoma City’s commanding officer during a ceremony held aboard the submarine. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Jordyn Diomede)

