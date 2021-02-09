Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS Oklahoma City Conducts Change of Command Ceremony [Image 1 of 4]

    USS Oklahoma City Conducts Change of Command Ceremony

    SANTA RITA, GUAM

    09.02.2021

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Jordyn Diomede and Petty Officer 1st Class Jordyn Diomede

    Commander, Submarine Squadron 15

    NAVAL BASE GUAM (Sept. 3, 2021) Rear Adm. Butch Dollaga, commander, Submarine Group 7, delivers remarks during a change of command ceremony for the Los Angeles-class fast-attack submarine USS Oklahoma City (SSN 723), Sept. 3. Cmdr. Sean Welch, from Colonie, New York, relieved Cmdr. Steven Lawrence, from Bridgeport, Pennsylvania, as Oklahoma City’s commanding officer during a ceremony held aboard the submarine. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Jordyn Diomede)

    Date Taken: 09.02.2021
    Date Posted: 09.02.2021 23:42
    Photo ID: 6817778
    VIRIN: 210903-N-ZU404-1079
    Resolution: 3876x2770
    Size: 1.1 MB
    Location: SANTA RITA, GU 
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    This work, USS Oklahoma City Conducts Change of Command Ceremony [Image 4 of 4], by PO1 Jordyn Diomede and PO1 Jordyn Diomede, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    USS Oklahoma City Changes Command

    submarine
    change of command
    USS Oklahoma City
    CSG7
    CSS-15

